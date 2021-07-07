The death toll from a building collapse in Miami has risen to 36 since the discovery of eight new bodies.

Miami officials confirmed this Tuesday Eight other bodies were found in the rubble of a collapsed building in Surbside town about two weeks ago., It raises The death toll has risen to 36, with 109 still missing.

Miami-Tate Mayor Daniel Levine Kawa has confirmed the discovery of new bodies. Of the 36 victims, 29 have already been identified, he says, And 109 others are “missing”.

Said Levine Kawa “We did not find the 70 people who were in the building at the time of the crash.”, According to the ‘Miami Herald’.

Authorities tore down the rest of the Sampline Towers South building on Sunday, after which the search for survivors, which had been suspended since Saturday, resumed. According to the mayor, the demolition of the building’s remains will help the work of rescue workers.

Search efforts continue as tropical storm ‘Elsa’ moves towards Florida, threatening to disrupt rescue efforts again Due to the possibility of heavy rain, according to the weather forecast, the surface is outside the areas where the storm is expected to hit hardest.

“We are closely monitoring the weather so that our meteorological service can work closely with our search and rescue teams and monitor any changes that may affect the work and safety of our workers,” Levin Kawa said.

The mayor explained that strong gases of wind and rain were expected on the surfboard as a result of the ‘Elsa’, but he stressed that despite them, rescue teams would continue to operate throughout the night in “very bad conditions”, although they would be stopped during a lightning strike.

On the other hand, it has also been reported The United States Geological Survey and the National Science Foundation are sending qualified individuals to the field to continue collecting evidence of what happened. Why the building collapsed.

“They are gathering all the knowledge about the ruins and all the evidence is properly named and recorded (…) all this evidence will be necessary for the final report of the investigation,” Levine Kawa told a news conference this Tuesday, CNN reports.

This time, some The Miami-Date County Fire Marshal announced that 124 tons of debris had been removed, Alan Kominski. Since the collapse, other buildings, such as a building on Miami Beach, have been evacuated and inspected, where they have found “floor and system failure” or Crestview Towers to be “structurally and electrically unsafe”. Analysts.

