The Ethiopian parliament is set to declare a state of emergency

According to then-Minister of Justice Ketvon Demodivos, the arrangement was aimed at protecting the civilians of the Tigre People’s Liberation Front (DPLF) and the unity of the nation.

As a result, anyone suspected of having a strong relationship with TPLF (abbreviation in English) members can be detained without a warrant.

Moreover, among other measures, the security forces may carry out random checks and confiscate unregistered weapons, while any publication may be barred if its texts show any moral support for the organization.

Until now, life in Ethiopia has passed peacefully and there have been no press reports of militant movements in regions of the country that have not endured armed conflict against the National Security Forces Front.

To some observers, the TPLF’s alliance with the Oromo Liberation Front, considered an active and influential opposition organization, ordered the government to implement the state of emergency.

Others, however, describe the escalation of hostilities since last October as key factors, and TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda’s statement promised that the group had captured the strategic cities of the Amhara regional state of Kombolcha and Dessie.

Federal officials approved the attempt to invade Tessie, but promised that the city and its environs would remain in the hands of Ethiopian security.

Since November 4, 2020, the government has been in conflict against the organization, accusing it of violating laws and human rights, and has been declared a terrorist by parliament.

The war erupted after the TPLF’s attack on the northern command of the National Security Forces on the night of November 3, in response to which Prime Minister Abi Ahmed ordered troops to be stationed in Tigris to restore constitutional order.

Within 30 days the army had captured the regional capital, Mekele, but the group’s leaders and members fled and began the restoration process in successive areas.

It used the ceasefire imposed last June to return to the region by federal officials last June and extend its militancy to the Afar and Amhara areas.

