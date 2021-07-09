The European election mission continues its agenda in Venezuela

Caracas-. The EU research mission will continue its agenda in Venezuela today with government officials and representatives of political parties ahead of the November 21 elections.

The Community Committee appointed a Technical Commission to assess the feasibility and credibility of participation in the monitoring and monitoring of so-called regional and municipal elections as a result of the current dialogue in the country.

On its first day in Venezuela, the European delegation held a meeting with key executives of the National Electoral Council (CNE) the day before, during which they learned about aspects of the organization’s robustness and guarantees for a democratic event. .

Similarly, the technical team met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Areza, who addressed elements of the country’s reality and outlined the favorable political environment for participation in the upcoming elections.

The visit of this research project is in response to CNE’s invitation to the European Union and the United Nations to participate as international observers on the upcoming election day.

In 2020, the Community Committee rejected sending observers to the Assembly elections on December 6, questioning the existing conditions for the development of the process and imposing a series of conditions that were rejected by the South American nation’s government and election officials.

Venezuela will go to the polls on November 21 to elect 23 governors and 335 mayors, as well as members of regional legislatures and municipal councils.

The so-called CNE update and so-called mega-elections were the direct result of agreements on the National Dialogue Schedule established in 2019 between the Bolivarian government and various opposition parties.

