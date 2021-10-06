October 6, 2021

The European Parliament today debates a new tax evasion scandal uncovered by Pandora documents

Brussels, October 6 (Europa Press) –

The full session of the European Parliament has changed the agenda for this week’s session in Strasbourg (France). International media revealing world leaders and personalities from various fields.

“We cannot pursue corruption after corruption without accepting solutions, it must be European,” MEP Ernest Urdasun (n com.com) announced in a message on social media that the European Green Committee was going to demand change. Agenda for addressing this issue.

The change of agency was still pending formalization at the start of the general session on Monday afternoon, but the committees had already agreed in previous contacts to hold the first discussion on Wednesday at 3:00 pm on the revelations made since last Sunday.

The ‘Pandora Papers’ leak, for example, reveals the economic activities of the tax haven of Russian President Vladimir Putin; King Abdullah of Jordan; Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrzej Babis; Or Cypriot leader, Nikos Anesthetics.

Following the leaks of documents such as the Finsen Archive, ‘Paradise Papers’, ‘Panama Papers’ and Lux ​​Leaks, ‘Pandora Papers’ follows, but ICIJ 14 promises to be the biggest leak ever. 12 million files and almost 3 terabytes of data.

These documents come from 14 financial services companies, including the British Virgin Islands, Panama, Belize, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore or Switzerland.

See also  Recent News on Corona Virus and Vaccine, Live | EMA does not consider a third dose of the vaccine for the general public | Community

