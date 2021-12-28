The first 10 extreme weather events of 2021 are projected to cost the world more than $ 170 billion

Including the ten worst weather events of 2021 Hurricane Inside EE.UU, China e IndiaAs well as flooding Australia, Europe Y CanadaIt caused more than $ 170 billion in financial devastation worldwide, according to a new report.

The charity Christian Aid estimated the financial cost of ten serious events that caused more than $ 1.5 billion in damage.

Hurricane Ida, which struck the United States in late August, topped the list with $ 65 billion, followed by flooding in Europe with $ 43 billion. Winter storm Texas The report says it will cost the United States more than $ 23 billion in February.

In developed countries such as the United States, Canada and Australia, the list includes climate events with high financial costs.

The report also evaluated andNumber of victims In five cases, they involved “catastrophic human casualties” such as drought, although they cost less. Africa Y Latin America, And flood South Sudan.

The report warns that if the world does not act quickly to reduce carbon emissions, these kinds of disasters, which cost billions of dollars, will only get worse.

Teachers have also warned Scientists They do not yet fully understand how certain extreme weather events, such as the Texas winter storm, occur within the overall form. Global warming.

Scientists have found evidence of tropical cyclones, hurricanes, floods and many other extreme weather events around the world. Droughts, Worsen by Climate change Triggered by global warming.

Citing the example of the tropical cyclone Ducati that hit India, Sri Lanka Y Maldives In May and caused nearly 200 deaths, the report says The events are very serious They are more common with climate change.

“Tauktae hurricanes are subject to a process known as rapid intensification, through which tropical cyclones gain wind speed and strength over a relatively short period of time, making production difficult during landslides and changing frequently due to climate change.” The report noted. .

It said conditions for prolonged heavy rains and widespread flooding, such as the devastation of Australia’s east coast in March, would be 80 percent higher by the end of the century if carbon emissions were not reduced. Paris Agreement.

“As the planet warms due to man-made greenhouse gas emissions, it could hold more water in the atmosphere, which could lead to more heavy rainfall during hurricanes and more flooding,” the report explained. He cited the example of Hurricane Yas, which caused 19 deaths in May and forced thousands of people in India to flee their homes. Bangladesh.

According to the report, global natural disasters are expected to exceed the $ 100 billion insurance loss limit for the sixth time in 2021. Six cases have occurred since 2011, and 2021 is the fourth in five years.

The first part of its sixth assessment report, released by the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) in August, noted that frequent and severe weather events are already becoming the norm.

“The effects of every warning will continue to get worse, and many of these effects will not be reversed,” said Professor Ed Hawkins, a climate researcher at the University of Reading, one of the scientists behind the important report.

“COP26 Summit Inside Glasgow It made headlines, but without concrete emissions cuts and financial aid, the world would continue to suffer, ”the authors wrote in a new report.