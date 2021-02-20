The first group of asylum seekers enters the United States as Joe Biden does not disagree with Donald Trump’s policy.

The first group of 25 asylum seekers under President Joe Biden’s immigration reforms crossed the U.S. border on Friday. Thousands of immigrants were waiting for their turn in Mexico. When the UNHCR entered the United States it went with a group of immigrants. The group of immigrants traveled by bus across the U.S.-Mexico border at the San Oyster port portal. Immigrants were tested for COVID-19 before entering, and they tested negative according to AP reports. Immigrants were given masks as they traveled by bus across the U.S.-Mexico border at the entrance to the port of San Isitro.

Joe Biden divides Trump’s policy

U.S. President Joe Biden’s new immigration reforms are a welcome development for thousands of asylum seekers from Central America, who were previously deported across the border under Trump’s “stay in Mexico” program. The Biden administration announced last week that it was slowly beginning to process about 25,000 asylum seekers who were forced to wait for their process in Mexico under the Trump administration. Other immigrants are still waiting to enter the United States.

Image: A woman seeking asylum in the United States waiting with others for news of policy changes, Friday, February 19, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

On February 12, the Biden administration announced that the next immigration court hearings of tens of thousands of asylum seekers waiting in Mexico should be allowed in the United States. Asylum seekers were forced to stay south of the border when their cases were settled under Donald Trump’s “Stay in Mexico” program. As Fiden made his campaign promise to the Americans, “It is a moral failure and a national disgrace when a father and his daughter drown in search of our shores.

