The Haiti earthquake affected more than half a million children

United Nations-. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) today warned that about 1.2 million people, including 540,000 children, have been severely affected by the recent earthquake in Haiti.

The UN says such a situation is becoming more complex in the face of the Grace tropical storm, which is worsening access to water, shelter and other basic services.

Families vulnerable to floods and landslides are more likely to aggravate the situation and complicate the response, he said in a statement.

According to Bruno Masin, UNICEF Representative in Haiti, countless Haitian families have lost everything in the earthquake and are now living with their feet in the water after the floods caused by Grace.

Now, he added, about half a million Haitian children have limited or no access to shelter, clean water, medical care and nutrition.

Mays in Les Cas said wind and heavy rain fell last night in the same areas affected by last Saturday’s quake.

Criminal violence and insecurity complicate the humanitarian response: the main highway south of the country from Port-au-Prince is controlled by mobs, making access very difficult.

UNICEF was able to reach earthquake-damaged areas with medical supplies and provide six medical devices to three hospitals in Les Cas, which could treat 30,000 earthquake victims for three months.

Together with other UN humanitarian partners, the company distributes tarpaulins for emergency shelter, toilets and showers, water tanks and sanitary ware.

UNICEF estimates that $ 15 million will be needed to respond to the urgent needs of at least 385,000 people, including 167,000 children under the age of five, over an eight-week period.

The need for these seed funds will be reviewed and adjusted in the coming weeks as the impact on children and their families becomes clear, he added.

It is necessary to raise additional materials, including educational and recreational equipment, and to ensure the safety and psychological social support of children.

According to official reports, more than 1,400 people were killed and 7,000 injured in last Saturday’s quake, while 84,000 homes were damaged or destroyed along with public infrastructure such as hospitals, schools and bridges.