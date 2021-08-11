The information grid was ordered to eastern Cuba due to tropical storm Fred

According to the Meteorological Center’s forecast center, the tropical storm is likely to intensify in the vicinity of its cyclone center with a well – organized structure.

Moves near west-northwest at a rate of 26 kilometers per hour, maintaining this trend for the next few hours. Fred has access to the Great Inacua Island in the Bahamas early in the morning and early on Thursday. The movement will create an increase in cloud cover in the eastern region of Cuba, followed by continuous rains and thunderstorms in the region and it will become stronger and more intense.

Given the potential risk of this hydrometeorological phenomenon affecting the eastern and central parts of our country, It was decided to establish an information grid for the provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Holgun, Las Tunas, Camage and Seiko de Evila from 12:00 p.m.

Due to the rapid displacement of this hurricane organism, the regions at the information stage should appreciate their specific situation and take related safety measures.

The remaining provinces in the central and western regions should monitor the evolution of this hurricane organism. People should be kept up to date with information from the Meteorological and Civil Defense Agency, Through the official profiles of the media and social networks and in compliance with the instructions given by the local authorities.

(With civil defense information)