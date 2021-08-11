August 11, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

The information grid was ordered to eastern Cuba due to tropical storm Fred

Arzu August 11, 2021 1 min read

According to the Meteorological Center’s forecast center, the tropical storm is likely to intensify in the vicinity of its cyclone center with a well – organized structure.

Moves near west-northwest at a rate of 26 kilometers per hour, maintaining this trend for the next few hours. Fred has access to the Great Inacua Island in the Bahamas early in the morning and early on Thursday. The movement will create an increase in cloud cover in the eastern region of Cuba, followed by continuous rains and thunderstorms in the region and it will become stronger and more intense.

Given the potential risk of this hydrometeorological phenomenon affecting the eastern and central parts of our country, It was decided to establish an information grid for the provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Holgun, Las Tunas, Camage and Seiko de Evila from 12:00 p.m.

Due to the rapid displacement of this hurricane organism, the regions at the information stage should appreciate their specific situation and take related safety measures.

The remaining provinces in the central and western regions should monitor the evolution of this hurricane organism. People should be kept up to date with information from the Meteorological and Civil Defense Agency, Through the official profiles of the media and social networks and in compliance with the instructions given by the local authorities.

(With civil defense information)

READ  Bolzano's administration fired in Brazil before Covit-19 - Brenza Latin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The tropical storm is approaching the Dominican Republic

August 11, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

New struggles in Paraguay: Various unions mobilized for Assun

August 11, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

The Syrian president announced the formation of his new government

August 10, 2021 Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

The information grid was ordered to eastern Cuba due to tropical storm Fred

August 11, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

The tropical storm is approaching the Dominican Republic

August 11, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

New struggles in Paraguay: Various unions mobilized for Assun

August 11, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

The Syrian president announced the formation of his new government

August 10, 2021 Arzu