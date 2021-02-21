The ingenious helicopter goes home from Mars

NASA’s mission controllers have received the first level report from an ingenious helicopter carried by a rover of perseverance that landed on Mars earlier this week. NASA’s perseverance rover side and travel companion ingenuity helicopter checked with an excellent report, the company said “running as expected”. The rover carried a variety of scientific tools and equipment to Mars, which will help provide advanced capabilities for the mission.

Ingenuity is attached to the rover

The ingenuity is there to be comfortable, and we will never leave the rover for a test flight. “The Mars helicopter I carry is acting as expected, I’m currently charging for it, but once I set it up, it will only rely on its solar panels. If it escapes the brutal cold Tuesday nights, try the team flight,” read a post from the diligent Twitter account.

Call from Mars

The helicopter was able to communicate home by phone by transmitting data through NASA’s Mars Renaissance Orbiter, which has been a communication medium between Mars and Earth and has been orbiting the Red Planet since 2006. Wide groove. The aim is to bring the samples to Earth for further analysis in more sophisticated laboratories. The study was launched on July 30 last year during an important small window that was opened to be launched to Mars.

The ingenuity of the helicopter will boost its battery by diligently paired. The helicopter has six lithium ion batteries. When the ingenious helicopter is separated from the rover, the batteries can be charged through the helicopter’s solar panel. According to the NASA website, “Mars has the ingenuity to demonstrate the technologies needed to fly in the atmosphere. If successful, these technologies could enable future robots for Mars and other advanced robotic flying vehicles that could be added to human missions.”