The Iranian foreign minister carries a strong message of support for Lebanon

Beirut, Oct. 7 (EFE) .- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossain Amir Abdollahian’s official visit to Beirut on Thursday backed Lebanon, fearing that Tehran’s influence over the country, including the construction of two power plants, could increase under the serious socio – economic crisis it faces.

Abdolahian told a news conference that Iranian companies were “fully prepared” to build two power plants with a capacity of 1,000 MW in 18 months, and would “immediately” contribute to the reconstruction of the Beirut port. Explosion. For more than a year.

Lebanon has lost nearly 90% of its value in the last two years, with state coffers drying up, fuel, electricity and severe shortages unleashing the worst economic crisis in its history. Drugs.

“I reaffirm the commitment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which will always support Lebanon … to free itself from the burdens and problems it faces in various fields,” the diplomat said after meeting the parliamentary speaker. Lebanon, Shiite Prophet Perry, according to the report of the legislature.

The Iranian minister reiterated his message of support to all Lebanese leaders who met with him, including President Michael Aun. Economic conditions it passes. “

In recent weeks, fears have increased that Tehran’s influence in Lebanon will increase, especially after its local ally Hezbollah unilaterally arranged to send a series of ships with Iranian fuel to alleviate the fuel shortage.

In his meeting with Abdolahiyan, the new Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikady, stressed that international aid is welcome, as long as it is in an environment conducive to safeguarding the state’s logic, its constitutional institutions and its role in defense. And strengthening its proper military and security forces. “

The Hezbollah political and armed movement, which often acts in the interests of its Iranian host, controls many key areas of the cedar nation and has a strong influence on advances in national politics.

Mikadi believed that the “consensus” between the parties on Iran’s relations with some Arab countries would benefit the region and Lebanon, as it would “contribute to the laying of the foundation for security, progress and stability,” according to the Eastern Prime Minister’s Office.

For this reason, he praised the dialogue between rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, which has not maintained diplomatic relations since 2016, and began continuing contacts with Iraq mediators this year.

The two leaders “positively appreciated the continuation of progress in the Iranian-Saudi talks,” Apollohian said. EFE

