An ancient inscription suggests that sailors from the Italian city of Genoa already knew that the United States existed 150 years before Christopher Columbus’ famous discovery.

The title “Chronica Universalis”, discovered in 2013, refers to the land of Marquelde, located west of Greenland. The document contains the signature of Calvinius Flama, a Milanese monk who lived from 1283 to 1345, as well as an article published in the scientific journal Terre Incognito by Paulo Cesa, a medieval literary professor and professor at the University of Milan.

Markland has been cited by some Icelandic sources and identified by scholars as part of the Atlantic coast of North America. “The Calvinius reference, derived from oral sources heard in Genoa, is the first reference to the American continent in the Mediterranean,” the study says.

Calvinius was a Dominican lover who lived in Milan and was associated with the House of Wisconsin that ruled the city at the time. Calvinius left behind many historical articles in Latin, often based on first-hand information on contemporary local problems. But it also deals with events outside Milan based on various sources.

“These rumors [sobre Markland] They were too vague to find consistency in graphic or educational representations, ”Chesa explained, explaining why Margherita was not classified as a new land at the time.

However, the scientist believes that the “Chronica Universal” provides unprecedented evidence for the hypothesis that news about the American continent, derived from Nordic sources, spread to Italy a century and a half before Columbus’ arrival.

Also to the west is another land called Markalada, where giants live; Buildings with stone slabs on this earth can not be built by anyone other than the giant giants. There are green trees, animals and a lot of birds, ”Calvanius writes in an old text.

Sisa believes that Genoese sailors may have brought scattered news about these lands to the city. “It simply came to our notice then [los viajeros] The idea that it must have been the Vikland’s Markland and that giants live there comes from ancient Norse mythology. ” (Text and photo: RT)

Comments



