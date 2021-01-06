The latest in vaccine distribution and increasing U.S. Govt cases

The clumsy strain was also confirmed to be in Georgia

Atlanta – Georgia officials have confirmed the state’s first case of a corona virus variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

The Georgia Department of Health on Tuesday found that an 18-year-old Georgian man was suffering from a mutation in laboratory tests. It says the man has no travel history and is alone in his home.

Cases of United Kingdom variation have also been reported in Colorado, California, Florida and New York.

According to Georgia health officials, initial reports suggest that the variant is significantly more contagious. State Health Commissioner Kathleen Doomi urged residents to wear a mask regularly, adhere to social distance and wash their hands frequently.