The clumsy strain was also confirmed to be in Georgia
Atlanta – Georgia officials have confirmed the state’s first case of a corona virus variant first detected in the United Kingdom.
The Georgia Department of Health on Tuesday found that an 18-year-old Georgian man was suffering from a mutation in laboratory tests. It says the man has no travel history and is alone in his home.
Cases of United Kingdom variation have also been reported in Colorado, California, Florida and New York.
According to Georgia health officials, initial reports suggest that the variant is significantly more contagious. State Health Commissioner Kathleen Doomi urged residents to wear a mask regularly, adhere to social distance and wash their hands frequently.
Loss of smell and taste may persist or come on differently after the cov
Before the infection, Dr. Jennifer Spicer would enjoy waking up early in the morning. On those quiet mornings, using beans from the Atlanta roster, she would spend time alone with her dog and brew a cup of her favorite coffee.
Now, she can’t pick up a chip without spitting out coffee.
“I can not even go to a coffee shop, it’s so bad,” said Spicer, an assistant professor of infectious diseases at Emory University School of Medicine. “It’s too bad.”
The sudden change in Spicer’s senses is, by now, the most common culprit: Covit-19.
A study released Wednesday Journal of Internal Medicine Eighty-six percent of patients with mild forms of Govit-19 were found to have lost their sense of taste and smell, compared to 4 percent to 7 percent in mild and severe cases.
Read the full story here.
China says it is still pursuing details of WHO Govt’s arrival after criticisms of delays
China said on Wednesday it was in talks with the World Health Organization to arrange dates and travel plans for international experts to visit on the origins of Kovit-19.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Suning told a daily news conference in Beijing that the dates and itinerary would be finalized.
An international team of experts was scheduled to visit the central city of Wuhan in January, where the epidemic first appeared a year ago. China has vehemently opposed calls for an international inquiry into the origin of the corona virus, saying such calls are against China, but that it is open to a WHO-led investigation.
As part of an arrangement between the WHO and the Chinese government, members of the International Scientific Commission have begun to leave their home countries, WHO Director-General Tetros Adanom Caprais said on Tuesday. However, China did not authorize them to enter the country.
