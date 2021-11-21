“Armenia agrees to hold this meeting,” a spokesman for the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement to the Von Union Doss news agency.

This Friday, the European Council announced the terms of an agreement to be exchanged within the framework of the forum with its employer, Charles Michel, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nicole Pashinian.

The previous day, the Baku government had approved the plan. “The Azerbaijani side has always been open to political dialogue and has a positive attitude towards such contacts,” said the Caucasus Foreign Ministry.

“We hope that the Brussels summit and the scheduled meeting will create additional opportunities in this regard,” said the Azerbaijani Embassy.

In recent days, the situation in the border areas of Nagorni-Karabakh and the Zionic region of Armenia has deteriorated sharply, following the apparent calm over the border conflict between the two countries.

The parties make periodic reports of armed incidents, injuries and deaths. On November 13, Yerevan and Baku exchanged accusations of bombing their military positions in the area.

On November 15, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke by phone with his colleagues in two Caucasian countries, after which the two pledged to take action to stabilize the situation on the border.

mem / mml