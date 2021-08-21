The main oxygen plant in Haiti collapsed somewhat after the earthquake

An oxygen plant on which many locals relied was partially destroyed by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti, where more than 2,000 people died in the quake.

More than 60,000 buildings collapsed in southern Haiti after Saturday’s quake, including a building containing oxygen concentrators that collapsed after the crash.

Plant operators are working to repair the damage caused by the earthquake. “We are trying to reactivate oxygen production. It is our responsibility because a lot of people depend on it,” Kurt Jean, the plant’s manager, told the Associated Press..

Zhuin said Haitian authorities had agreed to send bulldozers to help remove debris from a damaged building located in the southern part of the country.

Throughout the epidemic, hospitals relied on oxygen for critically ill patients who needed ventilators. Furthermore, as the delta variant of the corona virus triggers infection, the need for oxygen continues to increase.

Jean said the oxygen plant is one of three sources that local hospitals rely on to treat Covid-19 patients. He told the Associated Press that demand had increased by 200 per cent in the past month.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake shakes southern Haiti Beyond the high death toll, more than 12,000 have been injured, families are homeless and many are missing.

A few days after the quake, Hurricane Grace brought heavy rains to the area, complicating rescue efforts.

The combination of earthquake and hurricane prepares Haiti for a long way to recover. In addition to natural disasters, Haiti is still in a state of political turmoil following the July 2021 assassination of the Haitian president.

The United States sent aid supplies to Haiti on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Civil Defense Agency welcomes anyone who wants to assist in the rescue efforts.