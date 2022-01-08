The Miami couple, who are accused of kidnapping the man, were arrested for three days

The Miami Police Occius Dorsainvil, 56, and Marie Dorsainvil, 51, were arrested. He was charged with kidnapping someone for three days And steal your stuff.

Officials’ report, cited Local10Added that The crime took place last December When offenders They chained the victim, Threatened to shoot him He was forced to drink bleach So he will give them everythingu Money and the title of your car.

Identification of the abducted person Not published by researchers To protect their physical integrity. They point out, however, that to escape, he used a supervisor, ran and asked for help.

After his arrest, Couples in Dorsine, Pleaded guilty and They have already appeared in Miami-Date County Court Who formally charged them with various charges including Attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

There have been several kidnappings in recent years That city in the state of Florida. In March 2021, A man has sexually abused a 12-year-old boy He was later shot in the face on a street in Brownsville, northwest of the city.

Officials said The violent attack took place at around 2.30am When the minor walked alone on the 43rd terrace and 30th Avenue in the northwest. The same was announced for several weeks Serious complaints were made by the affected doctors.

The assailant in a black four-door car approached The boy was forced to get into the vehicleHe then drove to a vacant lot on 45th Northwest 45th and Northwest 41st Avenue, where he was raped in the back seat. The person activated the child door locks so that the victim could not escape.

In May 2020, A 9-year-old autistic boy was abducted Two men driving a blue four-door sedan near SW 158 Avenue and 88 Street. According to the confession of the mother who was with the boy at the time of the abduction, as he was heading west on that road, he noticed a vehicle following him.

Patricia Ripley’s car collided with the car, and the kidnappers took the opportunity to take the miner away. A few days later the police found the dead baby, SW 62 Street and 138 near the courthouse.