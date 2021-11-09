The Ministry of Health has approved the anticoagulant vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years

After several weeks of debate, other countries, such as the United States and Colombia, began vaccinating children between the ages of five and 11 against Covit-19.

Santo Domingo.- After a second meeting with representatives of the Dominican Medical College, specialized medical associations and the Ministry of Health, two doses of Sinovac vaccine were approved for children between the ages of 5 and 11 because it is biologically available in the country. .

During the meeting, which lasted more than two hours, Dr. Led by Daniel Rivera, he assured that the main concern was the safety of the pediatric population, so they sought the consensus of various regions, mainly pediatricians.

“We agree to vaccinate children and invite people to take advantage of the family month, thus enabling us to reach the 70 percent target of being vaccinated with a second dose in the coming days. But we guarantee responsibility, trust and safety for children,” Dr Rivera said.

He said the search was “to save lives” and that those who were not vaccinated were becoming more active. Like young people who have not been vaccinated, they must be held accountable for doing so.

Dr. Eddie Perez Honey, adviser to the Ministry of Health on COVID-19, who served as spokesman for the decision to use the vaccine, explains that they have taken into account the experience of other countries, such as Chile, for such purposes. China, USA (This country started vaccinating children, but with the Pfizer vaccine), in addition to various studies supporting the effectiveness of the Sinovac vaccine

He pointed out that although infections are rare, children as well as adults become vectors of the SARS CoV-2 virus, which are other factors that support the need for these people to be vaccinated.

“I believe this is the most important moment in the consensus. We take it because of the vulnerability of children, the increase in epidemics due to migration in the coming days, but also because of the experience of countries that have already started vaccinating their children, and so far there have been no serious cases. As in China, millions of children have been vaccinated without side effects.

The initial vaccine will be with Sinovac, but Pfizer will be available to continue the process with this bio from the first quarter of 2022.

Health officials called on the public to raise awareness about the need for children to be vaccinated and the 700 people who are still missing to complete the second dose schedule.

They pointed out that the task now is to organize the logistics so that they will be informed how the process is done in the next few days.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Dominican Society of Pediatrics, while acknowledging that children should be vaccinated, revealed that more information is needed, namely: the number of infected children and their age, the compatibility of this population with evidence of pediatric pathogenesis in the elderly, as well as beyond what has been considered so far. Pre-proven studies.

Experts and health officials, before coming to an agreement, analyzed the emerging proposals about the vaccine, each presenting their own opinions and possible positive and negative aspects of the process.

In particular, they acknowledged the need to create a comprehensive orientation and awareness campaign to raise public awareness about vaccinating people between the ages of 5 and 11.

The following were present: Director of the National Health Service, Dr. Dr. Mario Lama, Managing Director of the National Institute of Health Insurance (SENASA). Santiago Hasin, Director of the Essential Medicines Program, Central de Apoyo Logistico PROMESE / Cal, Dr. Clemente Terrero of the hospital, Robert Reid Cabral, director of Hugo Mendoza Hospital, representatives of the Domilian Honey Vanderhorst, Los Herrera of the Dominican Society of Pediatrics and other medical associations.