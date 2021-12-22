The new political generation is coming to La Moneta

Exaggerated belief can hurt. The Elected President of Chile, Gabriel Borick, The most voted man in the country’s contemporary history, has kept his feet on the ground, and in this way has revealed that the path of national reconstruction is difficult and long, and there will be no famine of obstacles. The powerful right to defeat him in La Moneta.

For decades there was no suffocation by the dictatorship of the traitorous General Augusto Pinochet in Chile, and then by governments that did not respond to the needs of the people, such a collective joy, confidence in the faces, security. The heart, as noted in the country last Sunday, is known for the overwhelming victory of the left-wing war, who is the youngest president to occupy the Palace of La Monet at the age of 36.

To change the stagnant Chilean neoliberal structure and bury Pinochetist thinking, they defeated the 55.7% of Chileans invited to vote and took the first steps towards profound change. Right-wing Jose Antonio Cast, From the Christian Social Front, would, according to its political program, have implemented a dark, anti-progressive and dictatorial policy.

The elected president confronted outgoing Sebastian Pinera, an alumni leader, in his first installment with thousands of young people for a global and quality education, leading the nomination for the McLaughlin Region. I approve of dignity, An alliance formed by the Communist Party (PC), the Democratic Revolution (RD), the Social Coalition (CS), the Commons and the Social Green Regional Party (FRVS).

Without any rule of that ideology in Latin America or the Caribbean, the CP’s presence in the union was used by right – wing groups to identify the organization with communism – misrepresented terrorism. If there are more progressive or socialist regimes in the region, the ruling party’s plans will be in favor of the majority, rather than the propaganda of oligarchy. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

People understood and did well. The Matrix Against War They started from the presence of the Communists in their application. The young man, a member of the Social Coordinating Committee, joined hands with PC to win the presidential race after defeating his standard Daniel Jade in the preliminary round last July.

If there was opposition due to ignorance or due to the negative influence of the dominant media about CP, the fear of falling into the hands of fascism was high.

Now, when …

Borick and his team, who are the fighters of the winning coalition, are proposing to implement a plan by 2019 (2022-2026) aimed at responding to the demands of the mob that will occupy the country’s main streets in 2019. The presence of dozens of murdered, detained, tortured and raped. One of the demands of the people was the speedy release of more than 300 prisoners by the Pinara regime that year.

The president’s official plan, with an advantage of 4.6 million votes and 11.74 points over his rival, has many essential axes, including the culmination of sabotage. By Piñera Draft a new national constitution and a referendum to approve it.

Through this democratic process, the people will support the political and socio-economic changes demanded in the democratic phase since Pinochet left in 1990. Until now, the current Magna has been inspired by the fascist thinking of Carta General. In 1973, Socialist President Salvador Allende was granted a coup d’tat by US (US) express orders.

In his first speech to the nation, after his victory was recognized, the future president gave his support to the constitutional convention – with the presence of an equal and indigenous people – elected by a referendum with 155 members established on July 4. New Basic Law. It is expected to go into effect next year as analysts agree it will be approved by the public.

This document, requested by the majority, will facilitate the new government to implement the ax based on its victory in the absence of a majority in the newly elected National Congress. People’s praise will come back then and again.

Meanwhile, socio-economic development involves reaching agreements with other departments to pass laws in a parliament with multiple powers.

No one will be left behind

“No one will be deterred,” Borrik said, before a meeting near Palacio de la Monet’s, reiterating that the historic scene of the last war between Allende and his executive members would rule “for all Chileans, by no means.” The difference is “and reiterated:” We will move forward responsibly in the changes the country needs. “

The objectives of his administration are to continue all the private health programs now in place to stop Govt-19 and to reactivate the economy, which aims to give the state more space for a new direction. .

The new executive, who has not yet been appointed, will have to deal with the poverty in which thousands of citizens live. The economic-health crisis revealed unemployment, in which poor women are more vulnerable and more vulnerable to sexual violence.

According to World Bank data, more than 30% of people are economically frustrated and have poor income inequality.

According to official figures, the current situation makes women the protagonists of the highest poverty rate, affecting 54.3% of them. It is estimated that 12.2% of the economically active population lives in poor conditions. In this line, women and tribes stand out, especially Mappuche.

In Chile, only half of the 2 million jobs lost during the first wave of the epidemic have been restored. In addition, not all workers can withdraw money from their pension fund because it only applies to those who are in a formal position.

Data about Global Inequality Database, Led by the French economist Thomas Pickett, indicates that Chile is one of the most unequal countries in the world, yet it remains one of the most stable in the world due to its very rich copper mines. The private sector accounts for 70% of production and the other 30% is primarily in the hands of the state-owned Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco).

Marco Kremerman, an economist at Fundación Sol, promises that half the staff in Chile will earn an average of 400,000 pesos (the national currency), equivalent to $ 550, the lowest when the cost of living in the country is highest. Compared to others in the region.

Another government objective is to reform the current pension system so that workers’ money that benefits private companies is paid until they retire; Increase in minimum wage, reduction of working hours; Higher taxes for the rich; Better redistribution of wealth based on current social inequality.

But while not all of these policies of the government can be integrated and implemented, Borik has priority obligations in education and health systems, generally established in private hands.

The new government panel emphasizes that the rise in economic indicators will have an impact on the public and private sectors, which will provide an opportunity to implement inclusive social development measures. For McCallon’s support, it is essential that small and medium enterprises thrive and create jobs for the powerful female mass.

The battle of Borik is just beginning. He has already climbed the first step, but the ladder is high. It will not take long for the big bourgeoisie to pull its nails out against the new cabinet that is crushing the historical guidelines of the Chilean right.

Only unity in a polarized nation will allow the lawyer who knows Carabineros’ conspiracies to advance his avant-garde ideas – a repressive organization operating in the capital, Santiago de Chile, and whether it will be reformed or disappear – and is well aware of what citizens expect from him and his government.

In this context, the political experience learned from Allende, the socialist leader who wanted to take his own life rather than fall into the hands of the Pinochetist patrons, is an example for all time. Looking at Chile today, 48 years after those events, Boric represents the youth who best followed the prophecies of Chile.