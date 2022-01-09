The new strain, perhaps the weakness of the virus

A senior government adviser told the Times Radio that the Omigron variant could make Kovit-19 contagious in the UK, which predicts a declining impact from the new corona virus, similar to the flu.

Mike Tildesley of the University of Warwick, a member of the Scientific Phantomic Influenza Modeling (SBI-M) team, noted that the latest virus mutation is more contagious but less severe than the previous one.

“What is likely to happen in the future is the emergence of a new less serious variant, and because of this, in the long run, Govt will become similar to the cold we have lived in so far,” he said.

“We’m not there yet, but the first ray of light that suggests what could happen in the long run is the Omigron. Of course, it’s more diffuse than the Delta, but it’s much less intense,” Tildesley said. .

“As we approach spring and observe the evolution of Omigran, we hope that Kovit can further consolidate potential coexistence as a local disease, focusing on safety in vulnerable and vulnerable subjects,” he added.

According to the expert, the variation will, in the long run, “lead us to a better arrival”.

He said cases in London were “slowing down,” but it would take scientists two weeks to see if this would continue.

Dr. Tildesley added, “Most parts of the country are two to three weeks longer in their epidemic profile than in London.”

“Of particular concern is the Northeast and Northwest: if you look at the number of hospital admissions in those two regions, they are on the rise, and in the Midlands, where I live, that’s a bit of a concern.”

Covid-19 rates have dropped to almost two-thirds in the London metropolis amid optimism that the wave of Omigran infections in the capital will begin to peak and subside.

Covid reached London hospitals with 10,000 registered staff a day, the NHS (National Health Service) revealed, so Armed Forces specialists were called in to fill those vacancies.