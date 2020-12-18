The New York man is recovering from hypothermia and ice after being trapped in his car for 10 hours by an ice plow during a snowstorm that hit the Northeast this week. According to the New York State Police.

A man was trapped in his vehicle for more than 10 hours in Ovego, NY, when his car was covered in four feet of snow. New York State Police

Kevin Cresson, 58, was in his car on the side of the road in Oveco, New York, on Wednesday night when a snow plow buried it under unmovable snow.

Police said Cresson was unable to heat the interior because the car’s snake belt was broken. Despite several calls to 911, authorities were unable to locate Cresson as the storm continued through the night.

Owago is 10 miles south of Newark Valley, NY, and received the storm’s highest snowfall – 44 inches.

After 10 hours in freezing temperatures, Gretchen suffered from hypothermia and frostbite.

On Thursday morning, Deogarh County 911 dispatchers told NYSP Sgt. Jason Cowley said they could not find a driver who claimed to be stranded on Ovego State Highway 17C.

While searching the area, Cowley thought he saw a row of buried mailboxes and dug them up to check their address. Instead, he found the windshield of the buried car.

Gresson was taken to Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton for treatment for his cold weather injuries, police said.

Charget. Jason Cowley with Kevin Cressen found trapped in his car in heavy snow in Ovego, NY New York State Police

Greason did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.