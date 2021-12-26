The Palestinian Minister has condemned the crimes of Israeli immigrants

“We urge the international community to protect the Palestinian people who are being massacred when their homes and lands are burned down by organized racist groups,” he wrote on Twitter.

Al-Sheikh accused the Israeli military of supporting the organized terrorism of these people.

These allegations agree with a number of criticisms by Tel Aviv authorities for failing to curb the activities of Jewish settlers.

In this regard, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Watch confirmed that the planned attacks by the settlers against the Palestinians are being sponsored by the government with the support of the military.

In recent days, violence against residents of the West Bank has intensified and the nature of collective and retaliatory punishment has been adopted, the NGO said.

Since the death of a migrant in the Palestinian offensive on December 16, the occupants of these illegal settlements have been counted in retaliation for 38 attacks, most of which have been carried out with the full protection of the military, he stressed.

Left-wing Israeli legislator Aida Touma-Suleiman spoke in a similar vein last week, accusing the armed forces of funding the crimes.

These criticisms coincide with the bitter national debate that has split the coalition government, following complaints from Public Security Minister Omar Parlev, a member of the Labor Party.

The latter condemned the violence of immigrants in the occupied territories during a meeting with US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland last week.

In retaliation, the right-wing factions in power, represented by the Yamina and Israeli Ba’athist organizations, attacked the Likud-led opposition.

Naphtali Bennett, Yamina’s own prime minister and leader, went down to the defense of the settlers, describing their attacks on the Palestinians as a marginal event, which in turn was strongly questioned by the Left, Arab-Israelis and various human rights organizations.

According to various estimates, more than 600,000 Israelis live in the occupied territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem after the 1967 war.

jha / rob