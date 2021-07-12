The Pentagon has confirmed that it sent security experts to Haiti after the assassination of President Joanel Moss

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are heading to the Caribbean to investigate the assassination.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said a team of security and law enforcement experts would travel to Haiti this Sunday to assess the situation and assist the local council in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovnell Moss, a senior official told Fox News on Sunday. Reports Reuters.

“Today, an interaction team, mainly from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, is going to Haiti to see what we can do to investigate this assassination,” Kirby said. How long Washington experts will be there.

Previously, It was reported The Haitian government has asked the United States to send troops to protect the country’s vital infrastructure. Similarly, the Caribbean country demanded To the United Nations Security Council to send peacekeepers National Police will help restore security.

Kirby clarified it on the demand to command the armed forces Is being reviewed By the Department of Defense. For its part, the UN pointed out that the ship needs the approval of the Security Council.

The Americans involved in the massacre

Meanwhile, there is the Haitian National Police Stopped The 19 members of the command who killed Moses at his private home last Wednesday morning. Three of the attackers were killed and six suspects are on the run.

Of the 19 subjects captured by authorities, 17 were Colombians Americans of two Haitian descent. About James Solages And Joseph Vincent, Told officials they were translators for detained Colombians.