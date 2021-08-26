The Peruvian government will look for investment after changing a minister

Government of Peru

Lima, August 25 (EFE) .- The government of President Pedro Castillo is attending an investment session in Congress with a changed minister this Thursday, which did not satisfy the demands of the opposition, which apparently did not trust many members. Administrator.

Of the ministers who took office in late July, only Foreign Minister Hector Bezar noted that terrorism in Peru was launched by the navy after some reports caused controversy before he took office. 60s and 70s.

The 85-year-old sociologist and former guerrilla was replaced by diplomat Oscar Martுவாnez, who was Peru’s foreign minister during the government of former President Alejandro Toledo (2005-2006). Peru of the Marxist Party is free.

However, the opposition, which controls the majority in Congress and the board of directors of parliament, will have to make three to five changes within the administration to give Castillo a vote of confidence.

Among the ministers most questioned by the opposition were Prime Minister Guido Belido, a Congressman from Peru Libre, and Iber Marave, who held the portfolios of Labor and Employment Promotion; Security, Walter Ayala; Of Energy and Mines, Ivan Merino; And Transport and Communication, Juan Francisco Silva.

To get the investment, the government must get votes in favor of more than half of the parliamentarians attending the session.

If the executive does not reach the investment, Congress is empowered to use the only opportunity provided by the constitution to dissolve parliament and censor the government, without the possibility of a president calling new legislative elections. This is the second time this has happened.

Uninvested by the legislature, the prime minister is bound to resign and Castillo will have to appoint another person to replace him to form a new cabinet.

Under the presidential decree of Martin Viscara (2018-2020), there is only one precedent for a government led by Pedro Gatoriano that will not achieve investment by 2020.