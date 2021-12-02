The President of Cuba highlights UNESCO’s recognition of the country

Havana -. The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Connell Bermud, today highlighted the positive results of ERCE 2019, a regional comparative and descriptive study released by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Scientific Organization (UNESCO) on November 30.

In his Twitter social networking account Díaz-Canel, the international organization revealed that Cuba is higher than the regional average in most of its estimates and does not show a gender gap in mathematics and science.

“The results of a regional comparative and descriptive study published by UNESCO, ERCE 2019, show that #Cuba is above the regional average in most areas estimated and that it does not have gender gaps in mathematics and science,” he tweeted. The digital newspaper has attached a note from Cubadebate with further details on the matter.

A regional comparative and descriptive study published by UNESCO revealed the results of ERCE 2019. # Cuba It is higher than the regional average in most areas estimated and has no gender gaps in mathematics and science.https://t.co/yUHr4Xfo6n – Miguel Diaz-Colonel Bermudas (DiazCanelB) December 1, 2021

CUBOPATE notes that ERCE 2019 recognizes that Cuba offers higher than average regional results in third-grade reading and math and sixth-grade reading and science.

In addition, the results obtained in mathematics for both grades do not present differences between males and females, i.e. it collects gender gaps.

The estimates include Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay. In addition, it analyzed the performance of 160,000 third- and sixth-grade elementary school students from these 16 countries in the region.

Claudia Eurip, director of the regional education office for Latin America and the Caribbean (Orealc / Unesco Santiago), pointed out that ERCE 2019 shows very low levels of learning results and stagnation in its progress. Infection unleashes a digital platform.

Similarly, education systems show that it takes less than a decade to achieve the goals set out in the 2030 agenda, so urgent steps must be taken to address this learning crisis that affects more than half of the student population. Expanded and deepened with Covit-19.

Cuba before ERCE 2019

In the Greater Antilles, a total of 10 thousand 399 boys and girls participated in the study; Five thousand 273 of them were in the third class and five thousand 126 in the sixth class. Tests were conducted in 2019 and students were assessed in areas such as reading, writing and math. In addition, the science section in the sixth grade was assessed.

In reading, Cuba scored 730 points in the third grade, which is higher than the regional average (697 points), explains Cuba. In addition, it offers a lower percentage of students in Level I, with a lower performance (44.3%) than the regional result (30.3%) and a higher percentage of boys and girls in IV, with a better performance (21.1%) compared to other regions (15.7%).

Another 738 points were reached in the sixth grade, which is higher than the regional average (696 points). In mathematics, in the third grade, he scored 751 points, compared to 698 points in the Cuban region. In addition, the study found that three out of every four Cuban students have a low performance I level I level.

In sixth grade science, the island scored 779 points, well above the regional average of 702 points. In addition, the proportion of students in Performance I decreases significantly (17%) compared to the region (37.7%), and the percentage of those in High Performance IV increases (24.4%), which is four times higher than the region average (5.9%).

In Cuba, features related to students and their families associated with higher education achievement: access to preschool education; Study days per week; Parental involvement and expectations; And the high socio-economic status of families.

In contrast, the factors associated with learning limitations are repetitive and absent in classes.

Meanwhile, factors related to teachers and their practices related to higher education: teachers’ expectations towards the academic future of their students; Concerned with their welfare; Organization and planning of learning support and teaching.

One of the factors associated with learning limit is disruption in the classroom.