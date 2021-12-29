December 29, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

The President of Peru appoints a new Minister and talks with the parties

Obadiah Silva December 29, 2021 2 min read

Cerna, a longtime provincial educator, was forced to resign to replace Carlos Gallardo, who was censored by parliament a week ago, over allegations of fraud in a teacher promotion exam.

To this day he is the director of education for the central part of Huanuko, where he joined the progressive constituency for Peru, although he clarified that he had registered as a candidate for parliament in September 2020, which did not come into effect, he added. Will leave the group.

Castillo, on the other hand, held two political meetings on Tuesday, according to a related media report, with the reshuffle of the cabinet.

On the one hand, he was the current progressive presidential candidate for the joint governor, Juntos por el Peru, Veronika Mendoza and Castillo’s former prime minister, Guido Bellido, a Member of Parliament for the Peruvian Libre Party, the current presidential candidate.

Mary Goila, of the Popular and Magisterial Party, attended the same meeting formed by the union teachers, of whom the Peru Libre Parliamentary Committee was a guest.

In addition, the president met with the leaders of the parties represented in parliament, namely Somos Peru, Acción Popular and others, which intensified the immediate speculation of a new cabinet.

Participants in Castillo’s meetings with leaders of various forces after the recent failure of the far-right movement to oust (remove) the president said the president had promised to rebuild his cabinet.

msm / Mrs

See also  News announcing the winner of the JNE presidential election in Peru

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The first 10 extreme weather events of 2021 are projected to cost the world more than $ 170 billion

December 28, 2021 Obadiah Silva
3 min read

Biden signed a military budget that would thwart military demands

December 28, 2021 Obadiah Silva
1 min read

Dozens of flights were canceled at South Florida airports, and thousands across the country

December 28, 2021 Obadiah Silva

You may have missed

2 min read

The President of Peru appoints a new Minister and talks with the parties

December 29, 2021 Obadiah Silva
3 min read

The first 10 extreme weather events of 2021 are projected to cost the world more than $ 170 billion

December 28, 2021 Obadiah Silva
3 min read

Biden signed a military budget that would thwart military demands

December 28, 2021 Obadiah Silva
1 min read

Dozens of flights were canceled at South Florida airports, and thousands across the country

December 28, 2021 Obadiah Silva