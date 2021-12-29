The President of Peru appoints a new Minister and talks with the parties

Cerna, a longtime provincial educator, was forced to resign to replace Carlos Gallardo, who was censored by parliament a week ago, over allegations of fraud in a teacher promotion exam.

To this day he is the director of education for the central part of Huanuko, where he joined the progressive constituency for Peru, although he clarified that he had registered as a candidate for parliament in September 2020, which did not come into effect, he added. Will leave the group.

Castillo, on the other hand, held two political meetings on Tuesday, according to a related media report, with the reshuffle of the cabinet.

On the one hand, he was the current progressive presidential candidate for the joint governor, Juntos por el Peru, Veronika Mendoza and Castillo’s former prime minister, Guido Bellido, a Member of Parliament for the Peruvian Libre Party, the current presidential candidate.

Mary Goila, of the Popular and Magisterial Party, attended the same meeting formed by the union teachers, of whom the Peru Libre Parliamentary Committee was a guest.

In addition, the president met with the leaders of the parties represented in parliament, namely Somos Peru, Acción Popular and others, which intensified the immediate speculation of a new cabinet.

Participants in Castillo’s meetings with leaders of various forces after the recent failure of the far-right movement to oust (remove) the president said the president had promised to rebuild his cabinet.

msm / Mrs