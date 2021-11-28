The Puebla team conducts its first face-to-face meeting after the outbreak

This content was released on November 28, 2021 – 4:36 PM

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 28 (EFE) .- The Puebla Group, a coalition of progressive politicians from Spain and Latin America, is set to begin its seventh meeting of its first leaders in Mexico on Monday (2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina) after the Cowboys .

The organization points out that the urgent needs facing Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and the world will be discussed at the meeting.

The forum, formed in 2019 in the Mexican city of Puebla, was made up of prominent left-wing politicians such as the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez and Luis Ars of Bolivia; Or the former presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Jose Mujica of Uruguay and Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero of the Spanish government.

Mexico will be represented by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrat, who has already confirmed his participation.

More than 150 progressive leaders, including presidents, former presidents, former foreign ministers, parliamentarians, legal experts, academics and observers, are expected to attend the meeting in Mexico from Monday, November 29 to Wednesday, December 1.

The Puebla group has previously indicated that the summit will take place “in the days leading up to the second presidential round in Honduras and Chile.”

He added that there would be a “progressive agenda that considers the need for a unity model for development”, as well as a dialogue on “integration” of democracy in the region and “people’s self-determination”.

During these two years, former Brazilian President Lula da Silva was arrested on corruption charges, and the forum ruled on various occasions seeking his release; Evo Morales resigned as president of Bolivia in 2019, which they described as a conspiracy, and the “judicial persecution” of former President Rafael Correa in Ecuador.

In addition, he criticized police ethics in social protests in Colombia or Chile and justified the unilateral economic siege of the United States against Cuba.

The Puebla group is also celebrating new “progressive winds” in the region, such as the new left-wing governments of Argentina, Bolivia and Peru, or the election of the world’s first joint progressive and progressive Chilean Constituent Assembly.

The group’s founder, Marco Enriquez-Ominami of Chile, will co-chair the meeting with the Ibero-American Parliamentary Committee and the Latin American Council for Justice and Democracy. EFE

