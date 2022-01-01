The RCEP Business Mega Agreement signed by 15 countries is coming into force

The Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and the Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh (R) praised the Virtual Signing Ceremony of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Association (RCEP) in a file photo on November 15, 2020 in Hanoi, Vietnam. EFE / EPA / LUONG Thai Lynn



Bangkok, Jan. 1 (EFE) .- The Regional Comprehensive Economic Association (RCEP), the world’s largest free trade agreement signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations, came into force that Saturday under Chinese leadership after more than a decade of negotiations.

The agreement is in force today in Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Japan, Laos, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam, while it will do so in South Korea on February 1 and has not yet been ratified by Burma (Myanmar). Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Singapore’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Gun Kim Yong said in a statement on Thursday that “the implementation of the RCEP will enhance trade and business relations between Singapore and other members of the RCEP.”

“Through simplified appearance rules and regional accumulation rules, companies will have greater flexibility to benefit from regional market access and distribution chains,” Gan added.

Notably, the absence of the United States left another trade mega-agreement in 2017 that includes countries in the region, including the Trans-Pacific Economic Cooperation Agreement (TPP), which could generate business benefits for Beijing in Asia-Pacific.

The RCEP, for the first time, included China, Japan and South Korea in a single trade agreement, referring to other issues such as trade in goods and services, the digital economy, intellectual property and trade disputes, but no restrictions on labor rights. And environmental impact.

The combined gross domestic product (GDP) of the signatories is estimated at about $ 26.2 trillion (22.14 trillion euros), equivalent to 30% of global GDP.

The agreement represents about 25% of world trade and about 2.3 billion people, about 30% of the world’s population, representing the market in the region with the highest economic growth in the world.

According to the Asian Development Bank, the mega agreement will be worth about $ 174,000 million (approximately 3 153,000 million) to the signatory countries by 2030.

RCEP began negotiating within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2012, with other countries already having free trade agreements: Australia, China, South Korea, Japan, India, and New Zealand.

However, India decided to pull out of the deal in 2019 to protect its market and workers from the threat of drowning by cheap goods, mainly from China.