The Sandinista Front carries out community projects for children in Nicaragua

From 2007 to the present, under the administration of President Daniel Ortega and later Vice President Rosario Murillo, the number of such organizations dedicated to the children of working parents has increased from 32 to 264 in 16 sectors across the country. .

Other notable figures show that more than 769,000 children under the age of six are enrolled in the Early Childhood Care Program, and integrated into community child centers and community-based homes, and by 2020, 190,000 children have regained their right to name and nationality. .

A decade ago, the National Assembly passed Act 718 or special legislation to protect multiple birth families, often devoted to pregnant adolescents, special cases and mothers with more than one child.

The program, which will affect more than 2,600 families, includes the provision of food parcels on a quarterly basis, value-based advice, parenting and psychological counseling; As well as job training in companies affiliated with the government.

Experts point out that 154 thousand people participate in training processes on values ​​for mother, father and guardians, with the aim of strengthening family coexistence supported by elements such as equality, equality and respect for human rights.

The Sandinista administration’s community commitment to children and adolescents includes the construction and modernization of municipal parks and play facilities and the promotion of cultural, environmental, technological and communication proposals.

