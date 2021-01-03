The search was halted on a boat carrying 20 people from the Bahamas to Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard has said it will stop searching for a boat bound for Florida.

The blue-and-white 29-foot Mako drinking cabin was scheduled to depart Bimini, Bahamas on Monday and arrive in Lake Worth, Florida, about 10 miles south of Palm Beach. Coast Guard District Seven received a report Tuesday that a boat had not reached its destination News release.

The Coast Guard and several agencies searched the 17,000-square-mile area for more than three days. It announced Friday that the search had been suspended.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to the families of the missing,” said Captain Stephen V. Burdian told the Seventh District Chief. “I encourage anyone with information about those on board to contact us as soon as possible.”

A Coast Guard spokesman said Saturday that there was no information on who was on board. A spokesman said the search could resume if the Coast Guard received new information.

Police in the Bahamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bimini is about 50 miles off the east coast of Florida.