The situation in Nicaragua monopolizes the debate on OAS | The Most Important News and Analysis of Latin America | DW

President Daniel Ortega’s response to Nicaragua after the re-election in question created a split in the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Thursday (11.11.2021), where eight countries presented a resolution of condemnation, while others did not insist. Interfere in internal affairs.

The draft resolution was promoted by the United States, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Antigua and Barbuda.

The Inter-American Democracy Charter describes the consequences for regional governments that do not respect human rights, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stressed in his speech that “we must respect this charter.”

Under Article 21 of this Charter, a member state may be suspended if it violates the democratic order and does not succeed in resolving the issue of diplomacy.

Costa Rica is one of the most militant countries in the debate and they are almost carried out. The meeting will continue on Friday and the General Assembly will conclude and the draft resolution may be adopted.

The actions of the Ordega government, which outlawed the three parties and detained dozens of politicians and activists, were “against the free practice of democracy and political pluralism,” said Costa Rica’s foreign minister, Rodolfo Solano.

Canada, for its part, referred to the draft resolution and urged the OAS to stop “looking further” and “take action.”

Nicaragua has repeatedly demanded the right to respond by asserting that elections are “free” and asking for “respect”. Nicaraguan Representative Michael Campbell lashed out at the OAS, accusing it of being a “weak ministry of the colonies.”

This is not the only country that has pointed to the OAS for interfering in internal affairs. Argentina, Bolivia and Mexico did not consider “sanctions” valid.

Mexico categorically rejects any attempt to disrupt the constitutional order in any country from abroad (…) and under this argument Mexico does not accept that the OAS considers itself to have sophisticated powers or the tools to intervene domestically. The affairs of our states. ”

gs (afp, efe)