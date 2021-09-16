The study highlights the benefits of a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

A study by an Israeli hospital today revealed that antibody levels were 10 times higher than those found a second time after the third dose of the Covit-19 vaccine.

The Times of Israel reported that the investigation was being carried out by the Levantine’s largest Sheba medical center in the city of Ramat Khan, near the capital.

The research compared the antibody levels one week after the third dose was given to the medical staff and seven days after the third injection.

However, the hospital called with caution and explained that monitoring would continue for the next few months.

Dr. Salman Sarka, who is leading the fight against the epidemic in Israel, warned a few days ago that a fourth dose of the new corona virus could be vaccinated.

The study, published in August by the Chourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, found that people with immunodeficiency developed 43 percent more antibodies with the third dose of Pfizer’s Govit-19 vaccine than with the second drug.

Twenty-five percent of organ transplant patients had an antibody response to the drug after their first and second dose, but after one-third, about 50 percent responded.