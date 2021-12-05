The suspect in the murder case of Cuban singer Dayami Losada has been arrested in Gosmel

Members of a special team of the Attorney General of the province of Quintana Roo in Mexico detained a man in Cozumel on Friday night. It is suspected that he may have been involved Assassination of Cuban singer Taymi Lozano Toledo, Also known as “Barbie de la Salsa”, has released a digital version News Quintana Rs.

According to security agency sources, a search of a home on Nao Con Prova Street in the vicinity of Altamar around 6:00 pm this Friday led to the arrest of an unidentified man and the seizure of a portion of marijuana, weight not confirmed, and a firearm.

First of all, Authorities involved in the operation said the detainee was transferred to Cancun the same Friday night.

The Cuban singer suffered at least five gunshot wounds in the afternoon of November 27 at her home in the Hacienda Real del Carrie subdivision in Cancun.. According to local media, the perpetrator or executor of the crime “went for her.”

These events took place just minutes before 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 27th Armed civilians entered the home of Lozano Toledo, Located on Super Block 201 on Sienna Street, where they fired several shots.

Come to that place, Paramedics from a private company confirmed that the Cuban woman had been shot and had no major symptoms.

“The suspects fled to an unknown location,” he said after the shooting. News Quintana Rs.

Some Versions Reflected by the press The crime may have involved the Cuban singer coupleTherefore, it cannot be ruled out that this is another female homicide triggered by sexual violence.

The 44-year-old lived in Losada Cancun, Where he became famous for singing in bars and nightclubs. He left behind three orphans, two boys aged five and eight, and a woman aged 20.

Although an important tourist destination, Cancun is one of the most violent cities in Mexico, With a crime rate of 36.3% and 307 homicides with a population of 911,503, according to the most recent census conducted by the National Statistics and Geography Institute.