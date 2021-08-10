The Syrian president announced the formation of his new government

This Tuesday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was re-elected in last month’s election, and after his election victory on May 26, announced government 208 to form a new government with three new members in three ministries. .

Engineer Hussein Arnus will be prime minister in the cabinet, Who has already served in this capacity over the past year, and formed the new government through al-Assad.

Added in Order No. 208: Mr. Minister of Presidential Affairs. Mansoor Assam .. Engineer Hussain McLeof as Minister of Local Administration and Environment .. Dr. Salam Safaf as Minister of Administrative Development .. Dr. Mohammad Samar Al Khalil as Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade pic.twitter.com/p307hzXgwZ – Syrian President (Presidency_Sy) August 10, 2021

Among the new members, the Departments of Information, Internal Trade and Consumer Protection and Social Affairs stand out. The Ministry of Information will be headed by Poutros Hallock, who holds a PhD in Media Corporate Management from the University of Cairo and has held various positions at the University of Damascus.

On the other hand, the head of internal trade will be a former communications minister and former presidential adviser, Amr Salem, the Syrian Society for Informatics and I worked for Microsoft in the United States.

In turn, it will be chaired by Mohamed Seif al-Din, the former Minister of Social Affairs Administration and Legal Affairs and former Director of Social Affairs of the Syrian Ministry of Public Labor.

The positions of Foreign, Defense, Interior, President, Administration, Municipality and Tourism are held by the directors who have held that position so far.

Al-Assad resumed his fourth term on May 17, following a landslide election victory that drew criticism from the international community and abroad. The country is facing a severe economic crisis and severe challenges.

Citizens of the country hope that work will be done to mitigate the impact of sanctions and sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union on the availability of hydrocarbons, bread and other foods and power cuts. .

(Taken from Telesur)

See also: