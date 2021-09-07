The Taliban fired in the air during a protest in Kabul against Pakistani intervention.

Madrid, 7 Sept. (Europa Press) –

Thousands of protesters on Tuesday in the streets of the Afghan capital, Kabul, were shot dead by the Taliban and no Pakistani intervention in the Afghan crisis, freedom and respect for women’s rights.

Videos circulating on social networking sites show a group of protesters near the Pakistani embassy with banners with messages such as “Get out of Pakistan, Afghanistan”, showing groups of women they have been doing since last week. The streets of Kabul are demanding that the future Taliban include themselves in government and decision-making positions.

In the slanders leveled by the protesters against Islamabad, it was alleged that the Taliban had helped the Taliban gain control of the province of Panjshir, the last stronghold of their support.

According to audiovisual information shared on social media and collected by the Afghan television network Tolo News, the demonstration was filmed in the air by the Taliban.

Taliban spokesman Zabihulá Mujahid warned that the protests could not be covered up by the media after the incidents. “This is not a demonstration, it is a rebellion. We will not allow it and the media will not cover up such struggles,” he said.

“We urge the media not to take part in the protests,” he said. In particular, he has asked that pictures of the protests not be recorded or published.

The protests come a day after opposition leader Ahmed Masood claimed control of Banjshir and called on the Afghan people for a “national uprising” to oppose the Taliban.

It was not the only demonstration in Kabul. Demonstrations took place on Monday night in several cities across the country in defiance of Taliban control and Pakistani intervention, the Jama Press News Agency reported.