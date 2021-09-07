The Taliban have been dissolving new protests in Kabul and preparing the government

Kabul Airport (AFP)

Hundreds of protesters in Kabul were shot dead by the Taliban on Tuesday as they waited for a new government, with leaders again urging the United States to allow Afghanistan out of danger.

Despite assurances from the new owners of Afghanistan that they will be more content and tolerant, many in the capital fear a return to the radical-regime imposed by the radical Islamic movement between 1996 and 2001.

During the protest, hundreds of protesters marched through Kabul into various protests, one of which was unimaginable in the previous Taliban order, where public executions were carried out and the hands of robbers were cut off.

“Afghan women want their country to be free. They want to rebuild their country. We are tired,” Sarah Fahim told the AFP during a demonstration outside the Pakistani embassy.

“We want our people to live a normal life. How long should we live in this situation?” Asked this 25-year-old woman.

The protest brought together about 70 people, most of them women, raising banners and chanting slogans against the neighboring country, often accused of harboring the Islamic movement after the 2001 US-led invasion.

Taliban militants at the scene quickly threw their weapons into the air and disbanded, AFP media reported.

Despite being small and isolated, some Afghans, mostly women, protested in cities such as Kabul, Herat and Masar-e-Sharif after the country fell to the Taliban three weeks ago.

Taking advantage of the withdrawal of foreign troops, they launched a surprise attack on Western powers, and, according to some analysts, the Islamists themselves were not ready to seize control of a country on the basis of extremism and humanity.

The announcement of a new government was expected on Friday and Saturday, but on Monday the movement’s main spokesman, Jabihullah Mujahid, said it would be delayed by a few more days “for technical reasons.”

The spokesman said his troops had ended the last resistance to his power and had captured the Banshir Valley, a mountainous area where remnants of anti-Taliban militants and the Afghan army had accumulated.

Ahmed Masood, the leader of the so-called National Opposition Front, called for a “popular uprising” in the region, holding “strategic positions”.

The rapid Taliban advance came as a surprise to Western powers, who used endangered foreigners and a major evacuation of Afghanistan from Kabul airport.

The withdrawal of U.S. troops on August 30 interrupted the operation before all eligible personnel could march.

After the fall of Kabul, when a senior US official visited Qatar, Secretary of State Anthony Blingen reaffirmed that the new authorities in Kabul had again promised to expel all those who wished to do so.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen before a press conference with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani (right) and Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammed al-Adiya (left) in Doha on September 7, 2021. Oliver Toulory Pool / AFP

Taliban officials said they would “allow people to travel freely with the documents they need.”

“The international community believes the Taliban should respect this commitment,” the diplomatic leader told Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Qatar has reaffirmed that the Kabul airport, which has been closed since the last American soldiers left the country at the end of August, will reopen soon.

This infrastructure is essential to provide humanitarian assistance to the country, but to re-enforce their expulsion if the Taliban in Afghanistan allow it.

