The U.S. government will abolish the immigration policy based on Mexico

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30.- The U.S. government will soon end its immigration policy based in Mexico by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayerkas announced today.

Although this decision will not take effect immediately, Mayorkas noted in a note that after careful consideration of the arguments, evidence and perspectives put forward by various parties, it was decided to end this policy, officially known as the Immigrant Protection Code (MPP).

The move, implemented in 2019 under Trump’s mandate, forced asylum seekers in the United States to stay on the other side of the southern border while waiting for the results of their immigration investigation.

When President Joe Biden arrived at the White House in January 2021, one of his first executive orders changed the plan to ‘inhumane’, although deportations continued to be included in Title 42 of the Immigration Act.

However, on August 25, a Texas court called for the MPP to be reinstated and the administrator announced that the move would be reversed in November, shortly after the Northern Supreme Court upheld the ruling.

For that reason, the new rule, announced Friday, will not take effect until a Texas court injunction is lifted.

Currently, the United States is facing an unprecedented migration crisis as recent statistics record the arrival of undocumented immigrants to the southern border.

Last week, Washington released the largest ever-recorded immigration fears on the border: more than 1.7 million people in the last fiscal year.

Customs and border security data show that more than a million of them were deported to Mexico or their home countries. (PL)



