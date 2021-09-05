The UK Vaccine Minister says teens can get the Covit-19 vaccine even if their parents are against it

For his part, Anthony Horton, vice chairman of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization, declared that “it is better not to prescribe a global vaccine for healthy children, regardless of the potential underlying benefits.”

UK Immunization Minister Nadim Zahawi told the Times Radio: Mentioned Even if parents object to the Govt-19 vaccine for children, if they have the necessary skills to make that decision, with all the information available, “What to do is important, parents should make sure to discuss this with doctors, and with the teen, if they think they can make an effective decision, what decision should the teen make? Whoever does it will go in support of it, ”he stressed.

However, even Jahavi Announced According to Sky News, children need parental consent to be vaccinated against Govt-19, when asked if parental “consent” is required if they decide to vaccinate teens between the ages of 12 and 15.

For his part, Anthony Horton, vice chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Prevention (JCVI), He pointed out “The health benefits of vaccinating children under the age of 12-15 in good condition are” slightly higher than the risks “.