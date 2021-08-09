The UK views the climate change report as a “severe warning”

The United Kingdom, which is hosting the COP26 climate conference in November, observed this Monday as a “stern warning” about the impact of human activities on the planet and the call for action, according to a report by UN experts (IPCC).

This first assessment report in seven years, adopted by 195 countries on Friday, underscores that humans are “undoubtedly responsible” for climate change and that if climate change were to cause damage, there would be no choice but to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The British government said in a statement that the shocking observation was a “serious warning from scientists around the world” and was concerned about the “dangerous rate at which human activity could damage the planet”.

“Before we meet for the important COP26 summit in Glasgow in November, the IPCC report is a warning call for the world to act now,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to the conservative leader, “the next decade will be decisive for the future of our planet.”

“We know what needs to be done to control global warming: forgetting coal and switching to renewable energy sources, conserving nature and financing the climate,” he said.

cdu / gmo / rsc / i