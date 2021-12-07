The Ukraine crisis is a key point in the virtual encounter between Putin and Biden

Amid growing tensions in eastern Ukraine, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are almost meeting to find solutions that can stop the crisis and prevent a major escalation of the war. The Kremlin is hopeful that this conversation will be “Long and substantial”, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced at his daily press conference. However, Peskov agrees that it will “It’s hard to expect progress from these conversations”. On the other hand, according to his US envoy, Zhen Zaki, Biden will focus on “Russian military operations on the border with Ukraine.” What else, “Reaffirms US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”. The US president also promised not to accept “red lines from anyone”.

REUTERS – Unclassified document from US intelligence services obtained by Reuters showing Russian military operations in the territory of Russia and Crimea, which is annexed by Russia near the border with Ukraine.

This is the fifth summit between the two since Biden arrived at the White House earlier this year. In addition to disputes over the Russian-Ukrainian border, they may discuss regional security, including the situation. Afghanistan, Iran or Libya, According to the Russian news agency TASS. The video call will begin in Washington at 10 a.m. and in Moscow at 18:00, according to US media.

Ahead of the virtual meeting, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke by telephone with the President of Ukraine. Volodymyr ZhelenskyTherefore, the decisions made by the two will be part of the dialogue between Biden and Putin.

This is not the first time Washington has presented itself as a mediator in this conflict.. Last Thursday, Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm, where they discussed the Ukrainian crisis. According to the Europa Press, the Foreign Minister urged Russia to “withdraw its forces” as the immediate attack would have “serious consequences”. For his part, Lavrov rejected NATO’s increasing military presence in eastern Ukraine, and spoke of the “serious consequences” of ignoring his “legitimate concerns”, and Ukraine’s “political games in the United States,” according to the news agency.

AP / Jonathan Knoxstrand – US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Secretary of State Sergei Lavrov shake hands on Thursday, December 2, 2021, in Stockholm, Sweden, on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization for Defense and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Invasion and possible invasion

It’s been 8 years since the Tombs conflict in April. However, tensions along the border with Russia have increased significantly in recent weeks. Ukraine has accused Moscow of plotting to invade and plotting against the Zhelensky government. On the other hand, Clashes continue between Ukrainian authorities and Russian-backed separatists. According to the AFP news agency, the death toll from the conflict has risen to 50, with 50 deaths reported in 2020 and 61 in 2021.

In this case, both parties have condemned Growth in the number of forces At the border. Ukraine says Russia has deployed about 115,000 troops to the area, while the Russian Foreign Ministry says Kiev has 125,000 troops stationed in the east.

AFP / Anatoly Stepanov – A file photo shows Donbass retiring militants from the Ukrainian Volunteer Force while participating in military exercises southeast of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Like NATO, the United States strongly supports Ukraine in that contest. Washington has also warned of an increase in Russian troops on the border. He also provoked Kiev’s fear by warning about it Possible Russian invasion of the east of the country. Moscow has denied the allegations, citing it “US seeks to escalate conflict between Ukraine and Russia”, According to Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry. Peskov has rejected Washington’s warnings “Aggressive rhetoric” By the United States and Europe.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also spoke about the US position. “They need a reason to attack Russia, which is why they are making these allegations,” he said. He also called on NATO’s plans in the region “Unacceptable”.

AFP / Anatoly Stepanov – Fighters of the Ukrainian Volunteer Battalion Donbass take part in military exercises not far from the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The administration of Joe Biden has been significantly involved in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, while rejecting the policies developed by the Kremlin. The Cold War, though coming to an end, continues There is so much in the American mindset. In fact, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently mentioned Russia “Soviet Union” Discusses the current situation. “Everything we do we do as part of an international community. However, the best chance is that we do not see the Soviet Union infiltration into Ukraine,” Austin said during a visit to South Korea.

Photo / Press Office of the Presidency of Ukraine via AP – On Monday, December 6, 2021, while visiting the war-torn Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky walks under a camouflage net in the moat.

Although this historic era has officially ended, tensions between the United States and Russia have always existed, and the current crisis in Ukraine proves it. On the other hand, since Biden became president, Relationships have deteriorated. In this sense, Washington, along with China, has identified Moscow as one of its main adversaries.