The United Nations and the European Union in Cuba will closely follow the 15-N march

“The Office will continue to monitor the human rights situation in the country through remote monitoring, in accordance with its mandate under UN General Assembly Resolution 48/141.”

The report was issued in response to a letter sent to the international community last Monday, released by members of the archipelago group, the organizer of the march. In it, the organizers recall the regime’s crackdown on protesters on July 11, noting that repression on the island has escalated since Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermuds came to power – “a repression that goes beyond the framework of political opposition and includes independent activists, intellectuals, artists, doctors and journalists.” Persecution, Harassment, stigma, Dismissals...– Against those who called and supported the 15-N march, which the Cuban regime classified as ‘illegal’ ABC International.

Fearing a repeat of what happened after 11-J, thousands of arrests and charges will be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison, the archipelago has appealed to “citizens of countries in the European Union to call them.” Beware of the streets next November 15th. “Cuban authorities can be persuaded to use violence against peaceful protesters with the support of international actors,” they say.

The audience

Not only has the archipelago mobilized to ask the international community for help, but there are also many MEPs. On October 20, they sent a letter to Joseph Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy., Letter requesting to send spectators to the 15-N march.

A request was received a few days later by Borel, according to Was able to learn ABC. Sources in Brussels, which the newspaper has access to, have promised that the High Representative will closely follow next week’s march, although he did not specify whether he would like to take to the streets that day with EU diplomats. Or they will do it from their offices.

Porel, on the other hand, supports his decision to pursue all that could affect civil society, as illustrated by these sources, linking compliance with the Convention on Diplomatic Relations signed in Vienna on April 18, 1961. As stated in that speech, one of the functions of a diplomatic mission is to “inform the government of the state sending and discovering the conditions and evolution of events in the receiving state by all legal means.”