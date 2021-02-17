The United States has not yet ruled out the possibility of a laboratory crash for the temple because China is not explicit

WASHINGTON – The World Health Organization (WHO) has not ruled out the possibility of a laboratory crash, despite reports that the Govt-19 outbreak in China was largely caused by an animal host.

A spokesman for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a public statement to NBC News in April that the U.S. intelligence agencies would continue to scrutinize emerging information and intelligence to determine if an eruption had begun: either through contact with infected animals or as a result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan. . “

U.S. officials have not released any evidence indicating a laboratory crash, and most scientists who have studied the matter say such a situation is unlikely. But Biden executives have blamed the lack of transparency around the origin of the virus on China in recent days. They have been critical of how the WHO last week presented the initial findings for a visit to Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have appeared.

WHO investigators, after visiting three laboratories in Wuhan, said there were no signs of a laboratory crash last week. A WHO researcher told reporters at a news conference that the organization was suspending further investigation into the theory.

But the WHO’s director-general appeared a few days later to retract that firm statement, saying “all hypotheses are open and need further analysis and study.”

A Western intelligence official who saw the secret objects told NBC News that the United States has substantial intelligence that the actions taken by the Chinese government – related to the Wuhan laboratory and other issues – were designed to cover up the appearance of Kovit-19. Hide its initial impact. A former U.S. official who looked at intelligence said it was significant if it was uncertain.

Both sources stated that they did not include evidence that a laboratory accident had occurred, the substance of which was not described. But they said this raised enough contextual questions that the researchers could not rule out laboratory scenario. U.S. intelligence officials declined to comment.

The intelligence, which includes documents, shows a Chinese government initially trying to hide the growing epidemic from the outside world.

“There is no doubt that China is still very limited in providing much needed information to the international community, especially when Govt-19 was first won,” Foreign Secretary Anthony Blinken told NBC’s Andrea Mitchell last month. “All – the lack of transparency, the impending shortage, a deep issue, it continues.”

Laboratory theory

The so-called laboratory theory was the result of an accidental leak from one of the laboratories working with the corona virus in the city – a cov eruption in Wuhan – perhaps at work from improper disposal of laboratory waste or from an infected employee, and then infection to others.

U.S. intelligence agencies and scientists claim that Covid-19 has been dismissed as man-made or deliberately released. Laboratory theory considers the accidental release of a virus found in nature by researchers and brings it into the study.

Scientists say the display on its face is impossible because the transmission of viruses from animals to humans is common, while laboratory accidents are relatively rare. Leading scientists studying viruses in Wuhan say they did not study the Covit-19 virus, which was not documented in nature before it erupted.

Investigators say the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a major laboratory for security reasons, removed the database of 22,000 virus samples from public view and did not allow the lab’s notes or other records to be viewed in detail.

They say the virus outbreak in Wuhan, a center for virus research in China, is suspicious, while bats’ tails, which normally carry corona viruses, are found in caves thousands of miles from the city.

One year later, they noted, scientists had not found a single host animal that could transmit the virus to humans.

The Washington Post, in an editorial last week, called the laboratory leak theory “credible” and said it should be “investigated.”

The Wuhan Institute of Virology said in an editorial that “all records related to bad models, viruses and footage should be provided with verified information sources, which should eventually be disclosed to all.” “The origin of the epidemic is of interest to every person in the world.”

WHO researchers agreed last week that the “wet” or live-animal market in Wuhan, which was initially thought to be the source of the explosion, may not be the whole story because early cases have been identified in individuals with no connection. To the market.

The WHO team included international and Chinese scientists. They say their summary report will be released within weeks.

A member of the team, Australian microbiologist and epidemiologist Dominic Dwyer told NBC News that the scientists had not obtained all the data they were looking for from the Chinese government and that team members disagreed with various aspects of what they had seen and heard.

“There were tense moments and disagreements, you know what things mean between the two sides, arguments about a lot of things,” Dwyer said. “Some of them are single because the data are not strong enough to give a better result.”

Dwyer says the team was provided with “integrated data” in contrast to the detailed, tax-tax case information for the 174 Govt cases known from Wuhan in December.

Case information will help researchers, he said, “Go to someone with this disease and say, well, you know, how old are you? Do you know, what kind of work do you do? Who is in your family? What do you do for your hobby? Do you know, do you go to the market? ? If you knew what kind of market you were going to, what’s your general health, you know, and all those kinds of things were meant to be understood by a person, they might have revealed something. “

Several members of the WHO team told NBC News that they provided only 13 DNA footage from 174 cases. Of those, five had minor genetic differences that represent a wide range of viruses, Dwyer said, making it difficult to draw conclusions even if the sample is very small.

“The actual infections may be more than 174,” Dwyer said.

WHO investigators worked with Chinese researchers to study the wider community.

According to Dwyer, between October 1 and December 31, 2019, Chinese researchers examined the cases of 76,000 people suffering from the flu or pneumonia and diagnosed 92 with symptoms similar to Govt. Of these, they tested 67 and found no Covit-19 antibodies, Dwyer said.

Those tests were carried out in January 2021, more than a year before possible exposure. Scientists still do not know how long Covit-19 antibodies remain in the body after infection.

Pompeo and laboratory theory

The Trump administration, and in particular the then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, repeatedly stated that there was significant evidence to support laboratory theory.

Five days before the end of the Trump administration, the State Department issued a statement on January 15.True sheet“Making a series of allegations about the Wuhan Institute of Virology laboratory.

Among them: “The U.S. government has reason to believe that many researchers became infected with WIV in the fall of 2019, before the first signs of an outbreak were found, with symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses.” Said there was a ‘zero infection’ among staff and students of SARS-CoV-2 or SARS-related viruses. “

The fact sheet added, “Although WIV presents itself as a civilian organization, the United States has determined that WIV has collaborated with the Chinese military on publications and covert projects. It has been involved in a variety of research, including laboratory animal experiments on behalf of WIV.

A former official familiar with the intelligence based on Pompeo’s report said it was less than a rock project and that some officials were surprised that the secretary had broadcast it publicly. Pompeo did not respond to requests for comment through his spokesman.

Dwyer told NBC News that the WHO team had inquired about the testing of researchers at the WIV laboratory and that in April 2019 all staff would have standardized tests and then back in 2020. They were told that those tests were negative. But it is unclear when the 2020 tests were carried out, raising questions about whether the corona virus will be detected. Dr. Shi, president of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, wrote on July 31, 2019, nine months after October 31, 2019, that he had “recently” tested all WIV staff, and they were negative.

“I think the jury is not out yet,” State Department spokesman Nate Price said last week about the origins of the Covit-19. “Clearly the Chinese, at least before, did not give us the transparency we needed.”