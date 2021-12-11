The United States has temporarily relaxed the requirement to apply for a green card

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced this week that it was removing it Temporarily One of the requirements for applying for a permanent residence or green card. This will pave the way for legal immigrants to gain residency, with as few restrictions as possible.

At least this time, the company reported that This will make the so-called “60 day rule” more flexible for clinical and immunological testing, Is essential for this type of immigration procedures. The medical examination for residence is a mandatory requirement and the results will be forwarded to the Agency through Form I-693.

During the previous administration of Donald Trump, there was a rule that such a form was only valid if it was signed by a civil surgeon 60 days before the applicant’s date of submission of the application. From December 9, it was suspended until September 2022.

“This temporary waiver will help applicants affected by infection and associated processing delays, which can sometimes cause delays in completing the immigration medical examination,” the report says. Official website.

This will temporarily allow applicants to submit their basic application for immigration benefit along with the completed Form I-693, even if signed by a civil surgeon 60 days in advance. There will be no need for another choice if that document is valid for everything else.

Less delays in obtaining residency

Due to the current health crisis, delays in green card procedures, among other things, are being delayed more than usual. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services describes them as “chronic delays.”

According to current information, the “60 day rule” will be suspended until the end of September next year due to permanent processing delays related to these features. They also claim that applicants have experienced difficulties beyond their control, including delays in completing the immigration medical exam.

The temporary exemption will benefit many applicants, including those who have been expelled under Operation ‘Allies Welcome’, an operation that completes immigration medical examinations at a government-run facility but fails to apply for status within 60 days of the exam.