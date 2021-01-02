The United States is seeing some signs of a possible Iranian offensive in the Middle East

WASHINGTON – A U.S. official says there are growing signs that Iran may be planning an attack on U.S. forces or interests in the Middle East.

Speaking anonymously, the US official acknowledged that studying Iran’s motives was “difficult and sometimes unpredictable.”

But the official said the symptoms are being taken seriously. It is the one-year anniversary of the US assassination of top Iranian General Qasim Cholaimani.

Sholaymani was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq on January 3, 2020, which the defense ministry classified as a “defensive measure” after accusing the leader of the Iranian Goods Force of plotting to attack the United States. Iran launches missiles against US forces in Iraq

Iranians hold pictures of military commander Qasim Solomon following his death in a US airstrike on January 4, 2020. Atta Canare / AFP – Getty Images File

The United States recently said it was an Iranian-backed militant who launched a December 20 rocket attack on Baghdad’s Green Zone, in which 21 rockets were fired. No one was injured or killed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Sharif, a Tweet On Thursday he opposed P-52s and wrote: “The FABRICATE excuse for the intelligence war from Iraq refers to the conspiracy.”

On December 23, President Donald Trump was referring to the rocket attack that damaged the US embassy in the Green Zone. Tweeted: “Some friendly health advice for Iran: If an American is killed, I will hold Iran accountable. Think about it.”

“We will be happy to expand,” the U.S. official said Thursday, adding that despite the uncertainty, the situation continues to be closely monitored.

Tensions have risen in the weeks leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, and the Iranian regime has sent clear signals that US sanctions should be lifted – which could lead to an attack.

On Thursday, the plane carrying the USS Nimitz arrived Ordered back The Pentagon says it has returned to its US homeland 10 months after the horn of the Middle East and Africa.

“We continue to monitor Iran closely,” Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller told NBC News in a statement late Thursday.

“While it is my hope that we will not enter into peace and conflict in 2021, the Department is ready to protect the American people and his interests,” he said.