The United States is seeking to repeal the “Stay in Mexico” immigration program

The U.S. government yesterday announced a new initiative to end the “Stay in Mexico” program, which allows asylum seekers to stay in Mexico territory while U.S. officials review and approve immigrant applications.

Although this decision will not take effect immediately, National Defense Secretary Alejandro Myorgas pointed out that after careful consideration of the arguments, evidence and perspectives put forward by various parties. It was decided to put an end to this policy, officially known as the Immigrant Protection Code (MPP).

In a document sent to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Mayergas wrote, “I have decided that the MPP should be abolished.”

Today, SecMayorkas Announced and explained a new note announcing his decision to discontinue the Immigration Protection Protocols (MPP) program. https://t.co/m06Wi8bwUu – Homeland Security (DHSgov) October 29, 2021

The MPP was founded in 2019 by then-President Donald Trump, who allowed the United States to send nearly 70,000 asylum seekers to Mexico.

Mayorkas pointed out that while the program contributed to reducing the influx of immigrants and undocumented immigrants, it did so by imposing costs and suffering on people who were at risk while waiting in Mexico.

When President Joe Biden arrived at the White House in January 2021, one of his first executive orders changed the plan to ‘inhumane’, although deportations continued to be included in Title 42 of the Immigration Act.

However, on August 25, a Texas court called for the MPP to be reinstated, and shortly after the US Supreme Court upheld the ruling, the executive announced that it would resume the action in November.

More than 1.6 million immigrants have been detained along the South American border since Biden arrived at the White House in January, a 20-year absence, a testament to the immigration crisis facing the United States.