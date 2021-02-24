The United States seeks elections to the United Nations Human Rights Council

Three years after former President Donald Trump withdrew his statement that his administration was pro-Israel, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday recommended to the United States to rejoin the United Nations Human Rights Council.

“I am here to reaffirm America’s commitment to respect and protect the human rights of all people everywhere,” Blinken said in a video conference at the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

This is the latest move by President Joe Biden’s administration to break with Trump’s tradition of breaking with international agreements and organizations.

Blingen said the United States seeks support for his election to the council for 2022-24. Elections for a three-year term on the 47-member panel are set to take place at the UN General Assembly in October.

Trump expelled the United States from the international community in 2018 after repeated threats to leave – a move previously noted by Blingen created a “vacuum of US leadership.” Trump’s ambassador to the UN at the time, Nicky Haley, referred to the Council for US withdrawal as “long-standing pro-Israel” and accused it of being “hypocritical and self-serving.”

He said the Trump administration and other critics did not quickly notice the abuses of dictatorial regimes and governments.

On Wednesday, Blingen praised the council’s record and “meaningful role” in defending fundamental freedoms, but the UN did not. He called on the organization to look at “how it is doing business”, including “its unequal focus on Israel.”

“We need to get rid of Agenda 7 and treat the human rights situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories in a way that this body can handle any other country,” Blingen said.

Israel, a close ally of the United States, is the only country in the world that discusses its rights at every council session. “Item 7” On the agenda. As a result, “Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories” have been part of the Council’s regular business since its inception in 2006.

Blingen urged the council to confirm Member Reflects its mission. “People with bad human rights records should not be members of this council,” he said.

Body member currently included China, Cuba, Eritrea, Russia And Venezuela, All of which have been accused of being abused by human rights organizations.

Earlier this month, Fiden said he had instructed the State Department to “re-engage immediately and forcefully” with the Human Rights Council, and that the United States had returned as an observer.

Biden has so far rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement and several international agreements and organizations World Health Organization – Both of these were excluded by Trump. The Biden administration has said it is ready to negotiate with Iran over a nuclear deal that Trump will abandon in 2018.

In his speech, Blingen vowed to crack down on Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Iran, and reiterated the US call for Russia to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in prison since the beginning of this month. Blingen also spoke about the crackdown on Uyghurs in Xinjiang, the suppression of fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong, the coup in Myanmar and human rights abuses in North Korea.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.