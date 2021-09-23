The United States will invest $ 10 billion in humanitarian aid to combat global hunger

Title: The United States is investing $ 10 billion in humanitarian aid to fight global hunger

The United States has announced it will invest $ 10 billion in humanitarian aid in the framework of the United Nations Food Programs Summit. At the same time, he called on all nations to work together to eliminate global malnutrition.

The United States has announced a $ 10 billion investment in the framework of the United Nations Food Programs Summit to strengthen food security and nutrition, accelerate climate change mitigation and adaptation, and expand the inclusive diet. Vulnerable:

“A new‘ Feed the Future ’strategy will contribute to 20% poverty and stagnant growth in target countries over the next 5 years.

However, the official warned that more countries should support the initiative because no lonely country in the world can stop hunger:

“We need the support of foundations, food scientists, donors and development agencies, private companies and partner countries, not only to feed the future, but to create a future where hunger is a distant memory.”

UN Participants in the summit, which took place within the framework of the General Assembly, called for enhancing youth participation in the search for solutions to the phenomenon of hunger:

“This is the decade of UN action, this is the summit in which everyone, especially the youth, will have a positive chapter in building collective history.”

In the same context, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for improving support for agricultural workers, calling them “forgotten heroes” because they have maintained their function for the past 18 months despite obstacles and traffic restrictions.