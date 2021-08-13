The United States will send thousands of troops to Afghanistan to evacuate almost its entire embassy

(EFE) .- The United States will send thousands of troops to Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf this week to evacuate most of its staff from its embassy in Kabul for fear of falling into the hands of the Taliban, the capital of Afghanistan. Next month. The situation is deteriorating, with the Afghan government losing the country’s second city, Kandahar, after this Friday.



The Pentagon announced on Thursday that it would deploy at least 7,500 troops in the region, including 3,000, to remove hundreds of staff arriving at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital “in the next 24 to 48 hours.” Embassy.

“We think this is a very sensible thing to do The rapid deterioration of the situation Security in Kabul and its environs, “said Defense Department spokesman John Kirby at a news conference.

Sending another 350 troops to Kabul, where the remaining 650 remain, would raise the US withdrawal force in Afghanistan to a slightly higher level than it had begun.

The decision marks a significant cycle several weeks later, in which US President Joe Biden stressed that the Taliban’s advances will not reconsider him. Army withdrawal from the country, According to the Pentagon, this is already 95% complete.

Sending 3,000 troops to Kabul, with about 650 remaining, would raise US troops in Afghanistan to a slightly higher level than when the military withdrawal process began last May, when there were 3,500 U.S. troops in the country at the time.

Those 3,000 soldiers come from three battalions – two Marine Corps and one Army – currently in charge of the Central Command area, Kirby explained. In addition, an infantry team of about 3,500 soldiers will arrive in Kuwait next week from the Fort Brock military base in North Carolina.

The spokesman explained that the soldiers would be waiting in Kuwait if necessary to travel to Afghanistan and be deployed on security duty around the Kabul airport.

Finally, another 1,000 soldiers will travel to Qatar over the next 1,000 days to support procedures for granting special visas to tens of thousands of translators, drivers and other Afghans who helped the United States during the war and want to travel to North America. Country to their relatives.

It aims to reduce the staff of the US Embassy in Afghanistan, which has about 4,000 people, including about 1,400 U.S. citizens.

It aims to reduce the staff of the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan, which has about 4,000 people, including about 1,400 U.S. citizens.

State Department spokesman Netflix told a news conference about the reduction in the number of staff at the embassy, ​​without giving any figures on how many of its staff will be in the country. “This is not an abandonment, it is not a (complete) eviction, it is not a withdrawal, it is a reduction of our civil servants,” Price said.

He stressed that the embassy will continue to work and reopen at its current location, although there have been discussions in the Biden government about the possibility of relocating to Kabul airport, according to various media outlets. A fall. Capital.

Newspapers reported on Thursday that U.S. intelligence agencies estimate that Kabul could fall into their hands within one to three months, given the Taliban’s rapid progress. The New York Times Y The Wall Street Journal.

Price insisted that the purpose of stopping the troops was “absolutely and exclusively” to help these diplomats get out so that they would not get further involved in the Afghan conflict.

However, the announcement of the move compared many in the United States to the fall of Saigon in 1975, when the helicopter forced Americans off the roof of the embassy in Vietnam.

When Americans were forced out of the roof of a helicopter from the embassy in Vietnam in 1975, the announcement of the move caused many in the United States to compare it to the fall of Saigon.

The U.S. military in Kabul, which was recaptured by the U.S. Navy in December 2001 after being burned by the Taliban, has been urging U.S. citizens in Afghanistan to evacuate immediately on commercial flights.

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy to Afghanistan Salmai Khalilzad is trying to convince the Taliban that the embassy must be open and secure if the rebel group wants US financial assistance if it joins the future Afghan government. New York Times.

The U.S. announcement came as the Taliban were about to capture two major cities in the country after Kabul, Herat and Kandahar, which led to proposing an Afghan government to share power in exchange for an immediate ceasefire.

Following the Pentagon’s announcement, the United Kingdom announced that it would send 600 troops to Afghanistan to help British citizens flee the country.

This Friday, the Taliban promised to seize the provincial capital of the same name and Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-most important city, bringing the thirteen regional capitals that collapsed last week.

Taliban spokeswoman Qari Youssef Ahmadi celebrated on Twitter that “the second largest city in the country, Kandahar, has also been captured,” indicating that during the night they were able to seize the governor and police and other key locations in the city. .

The spokesman explained that “many soldiers surrendered and the rest fled” and that they were able to seize large quantities of weapons, vehicles and ammunition.

In the absence of official confirmation, it is the thirteenth provincial capital to be captured by the Taliban in a week.

In the absence of official confirmation, it is the thirteenth provincial capital to be captured by the Taliban in a week, after a series of conquests in the capitals of Nimroz, Jawzan, Sar-e-Pol, Kunduz, Takar and Samangan provinces. Farah, Baghlan, Badakshan, Kasni, Herat and Kala-i-Now.

The Afghan government has not confirmed or provided information on the city’s fall or the withdrawal of its forces.

The city of Kandahar and several neighboring cities have been in heavy fighting in recent weeks, with Afghan troops resisting Taliban attacks.

Despite the withdrawal of international forces, the US Air Force carried out several airstrikes on Afghan forces in Kandahar to repel the rebels.

Afghan forces and the government are enjoying a crucial moment with the Taliban, which controls or disputes half of the conflict, complicating the search for a dialogue solution to the conflict, while Kabul has offered to share power instead of a halt. To fire.

Over the past three months, the country’s security situation has worsened with the withdrawal of US and NATO troops and the failure of the Afghanistan peace talks.

________________________

Collaborate on our work:

Team 14 Media He is committed to making serious journalism that reflects the reality of deep Cuba. Thank you for joining us on this long road. We invite you to continue to support us, but this time Become a member of our magazine. Together we can continue to change the press in Cuba.