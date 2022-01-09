The Venezuelan foreign minister has condemned the US political threat

Foreign Minister Felix Placencia today condemned US policy of attacks and threats against Venezuela, seeking relief from Bolivian government concessions.

In a message posted on the social networking site Twitter, he rejected reports by Washington-appointed ambassador to Washington James Story, outlining US intentions to “soften and change” sanctions on South America “if democracy returns”. Country in Venezuela.

“The US government does not even bother to cover up its policy of threatening Venezuela. Announce that your statements are undeniable evidence of the UN Charter and the planned attacks on the Venezuelan people and their institutions, Mr. Story.

In a recent statement, Venezuelan officials rejected US intervention, reiterating the recognition of Juan Quito, who was elected in 2015, and the so-called dysfunctional National Assembly (parliament) and the self-proclaimed president.

According to the Bolivarian administration, the North American State Department wants to legalize the activities of a transnational criminal group known for its role in the theft and waste of Venezuelan resources seized abroad.

“This new initiative is part of a failed and restructuring policy of the United States that criminally undermines the sovereignty of the country and seeks to jeopardize its peace, stability and development,” the Venezuelan foreign ministry said.

Likewise, he described the new US administration’s continued lack of courage to maintain diplomatic relations, dialogue and respect with Venezuela’s constitutional government, and to endure financial, diplomatic, economic and political persecution. Against the South American Nation ..