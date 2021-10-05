The Venezuelan National Electoral Council confirms the existence of international bodies for regional elections

Venezuela’s National Election Council (CNE) on Monday acknowledged the exceptional presence of international organizations., Observers of the regional elections to be held in the South American country on November 21st.

CNE pointed out that “by a resolution unanimously approved by the Electoral Authority, it has decided to exceptionally acknowledge and limit the presence of foreign companies and organizations of international observer nature for the 2021 regional and municipal elections.”

According to the Venezuelan CNE, International organizations must adhere to the national legal framework and international oversight provided for in the general provisions of the Organic Law on Electoral Laws (Lopre).

“It is established that international organizations and organizations that accept the invitation of the Electoral Authority to observe this election event must adhere to the principles; respect for the sovereignty of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” the electoral body describes.

CNE pointed out that the move indicates broad guarantees that all political organizations in the country should participate in the November election, “the upcoming election event is taking place during a comprehensive dialogue and dialogue. Understanding between all political sectors of the nation”, they restrict.

“With the aim of reaching solutions to existing political differences and thereby integrating the stability, peace and well-being of the Venezuelan people,” CNE concluded.

(With information from Telesur)