The wax is safe with minor effects; Govt count; The US legislator warns of another siege

Vaccines are safe with fewer side effects: NITI IOC

After India approved two Govt-19 vaccines for emergency use on January 3, NITI Commission member Dr. V.K. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Paul said thousands of people in Covshield and Kovacs had been tested and side effects were minimal. The NITI commission member added that the two approved corona virus vaccines are “safe in vaccines”. He thanked the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for supporting the adoption of two vaccines manufactured in the country.

India’s Govt-19 figure

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 15,968 new COVID-19 cases, 17,817 outbreaks and 202 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. Vaccine roll on January 16 The first cargo of Kovacs delivered by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The first consignment of the Cow Shield of the Serum Institute of India arrived in Goa at 6:22 this morning. Goa Airport Director Kagan Malik said the two boxes had been handed over to the state health department.

Hema Malini speaks out against farm laws

MP Hema Malini condemned the opposition for misleading farmers as farmers protested for more than 50 days against three agricultural laws. The BJP leader stressed the government’s stance on the controversial laws and there was no backlash. He also said he was saddened to see farmers protesting in the streets.

Kang criticizes the government for not giving recipients the option to choose

In India, COVID-19 vaccine recipients are now reluctant to choose from the two recently approved vaccines for emergency use, the Ministry of Health pointed out on Tuesday. In response, senior Congress leader Manish Tiwari on Wednesday questioned the government by not allowing the recipient to get the preferred vaccine, saying, “Is the NDA / BJP expelling guinea pigs from Indians?”

Congressman warns of another siege on January 20th

A week after the US siege of the Capitol, a member of the US Congress has warned that thousands of armed Donald Trump supporters are plotting to surround Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Connor Lamp, a Democrat and lawyer, told a news network that pro-Trump protesters were talking about the 4,000 armed ‘patriots’ around Capitol and preventing any Democrats from entering.

