The WHO assures that “the Omigron variant will not change the nature of the challenge we face.”

Everything is intact. This is the result reached on Wednesday World Health Organization About (WHO) For the omicron variant of the corona virus, At least scientific studies give more information about it. He pointed out that this new change in the virus “does not change the nature of the challenge we face”. Mike Ryan, Director of the agency’s public health program.

Furthermore, it cannot be confirmed that this variant is more contagious than the previous one or that its symptoms are less severe as stated. “It’s very important that we wait for the final results of the exams,” he added.

Vaccinations every six months

On the possibility of getting vaccinated every six months, Ryan explained that it would be “too late” to make a final decision in this regard, while it would soon be possible to determine if there was an omigran variant. Affects children Different from previous mutations.

“We must continue to do the same and take serious precautionary measures,” he added. “To date, with the information we have, Delta is still a very dangerous variant.”

Will Omigron dominate in 2022?

The WHO points out that the new global cases of Covid-19 fell last week after an increase of almost two months, and point to an improvement in the Omigron variant that is slowly beginning to change the delta. This may be due to the huge dominance of the epidemic this year.

From December 6 to 12, four million cases of Covit-19 were recorded on the planet, 5% less than the previous week, According to the WHO’s latest epidemiological report, the death toll has dropped by 10% to 47,000 since October, when it was relatively stable.

The ECDC warns that the vaccine alone will not stop the virus

In parallel, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention The ECDC (ECDC) pointed out this Wednesday that the vaccine alone is not enough to prevent the impact of the Omigran variant, but that “strong” measures must be taken to reduce its spread and improve public health.

The company warns in a statement that it is necessary to “protect the most vulnerable population” in the coming months and that there is not enough time to achieve this with current vaccines.